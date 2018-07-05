Rajasthan Police admit card 2018 to release soon at recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: Know how to download Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: Know how to download

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: The Rajasthan Police will soon release the admit card 2018 for the constable recruitment exam on its official website recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination will be held on July 14 and July 15 in various centres across the state.

Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had released a notification to fill 13,142 constable vacancies. The online application was started in May last week and ended on June 14, 2018.

Rajasthan Police admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter your registration number and other details

Step 4: Download and take a print out

