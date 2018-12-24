Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2018 announced, here is how to check

Rajasthan Jail Prahari Result 2018: The results for the jail warden recruitment exam conducted by the Rajasthan Jail Prahari has declared the result on its official website jailprahariraj2018.in. The stage one of the recruitment exams was a computer-based written test. The candidates who qualify in the exam will be eligible for the second round. The second round of the recruitment process is a physical test.

The website has Mandal-wise data of a number of candidates who have cleared the result along with a separate cut-off list. Around 7000 candidates have cleared the exam. The maximum number of qualifying candidates were from Jaipur centre.

Rajasthan Jail warden exam result: Mandal wise qualifying candidates

Ajmer – 970

Bharatpur – 790

Bikaner – 730

Jaipur – 1340

Jodhpur – 800

Kota – 950

TSP – total not available

Udaipur – 870

Rajasthan Jail wardern exam result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – jailprahariraj2018.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘check mandal-wise result’

Step 3: Click on the centre you appeared for the exam from and search your roll number

Step 4: Results will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

