Rajasthan High Court recruitment for 1760 posts, salary up to Rs 65,000

Rajasthan High Court recruitment: The Rajasthan High Court has invited applications for the post of judicial assistant, junior assistant and clerk. A total of 1760 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam. Interested and eligible candidate can apply at hcraj.nic.in. The application process will begin on March 30, 1 pm and will conclude on April 27. Candidates can pay fee till April 28.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to clear a computer-based test of 300 marks. To pass it candidates need 135 marks for reserved category candidates the cut-off is 120. The exam is divided into three parts – Hindi English and general knowledge for 100 marks, each. Duration of test will be two hours.

The written test will be followed by type test in which candidates need to type 8000 key depressions per hour. It will be Hindi or English. To pass this test, candidates need to score 22.5 marks. For the reserve category candidates, the same is 20. The merit will be based on total aggregate. In over all marks, candidates having less than 50 per cent will not be considered.

Rajasthan High Court recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be able to apply. The upper age limit is 40 years. Age will be calculated as on January 1, 2021.

Education: Applicant must have at least a graduate level degree in law or equivalent field and should have a basic knowledge of computer.

Rajasthan High Court recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 500 for those reserved category candidates who are residents of Rajasthan the fee is Rs 350.

Rajasthan High Court recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get Rs 14,600 for the probation period. Thereafter, the fee will be in scale of Rs 20,800 to Rs 65,900. The probation period will be for two years.

