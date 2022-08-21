scorecardresearch
Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: Check how to apply for 2756 vacancies

Interested candidates can visit the official website — hcraj.nic.in — to apply for these vacancies before 5 pm of September 22. Interested candidates should be minimum 18 years of age and not more than 40 years old.

Sarkari naukri, Government jobs, Rajasthan high courtCandidates have time till 11:59 pm of Sep 23 to pay the application fees.(Express photo by Rohit Jain Paras))

The Rajasthan High Court is inviting applications for Junior Judicial Assistant, Junior Assistant, and Clerk. Interested candidates can visit the official website — hcraj.nic.in — to apply for these vacancies.

Through this recruitment drive, the Rajasthan High Court is aiming to fill 2756 vacancies. Candidates have time till 5 pm of September 22 to apply for these vacancies.

Rajasthan High Court Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website — hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment section, and then on the link for the job application.

Step 3: Fill out all the required personal details in the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents and submit the application fees.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download and save for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 500 for the general category, OBC, other state. The OBC (NCL) and EWS categories have to pay Rs 400 and Rs 300 for candidates from the SC, ST and PWD categories. Candidates have time till 11:59 pm of Sep 23 to pay the application fees.

Interested candidates should be minimum 18 years of age and not more than 40 years old, and should have successfully cleared graduation in any stream, from a government recognised university.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam, computer typing test, document verification and medical examination. The exam will be two hours long and in MCQ format, for which the qualifying marks will be 135 for the general category and 120 for SC, ST and other reserved categories.

