Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant application form released: Check eligibility, salary, how to apply

Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant recruitment 2019: The Rajasthan High Court, Jodhpur invited applications for the post of a junior personal assistant. A total of 69 vacancies have been advertised. Interested candidates can apply at hcraj.nic.in. Applications will begin from August 26 and conclude on September 16

To be eligible for the posts, the applicants will have to appear for an exam. The recruitment test will include shorthand dictation and transcription. Candidates will have to write 90 words in 8 minutes in English shorthand which will constitute of 50 marks while for the transcription and typing dictated the passage, candidates will get 60 minutes.

Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant recruitment 2019: Qualification

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to be eligible to apply and the upper age limit of 40 years.

Education: Candidates must have at least a graduate degree

Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, hcraj.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘recruitment’ under the drop-down menu of ‘recruitment’

Step 3: Click on ‘junior personal assistant’

Step 4: Register using basic information

Step 5: Fill the form, make payment

Rajasthan High Court Junior Personal Assistant recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the scale of Rs 33,800 to Rs 1,06,700.

In case of any query, candidates can contact the helpline at 0291-2541042 and 2541388.

