Rajasthan govt to recruit 31,000 grade-III teachers

The Rajasthan government on Wednesday approved a proposal for the recruitment of 31,000 grade-III teachers.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal for recruitment through the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET), according to an official statement.

The chief minister had announced filling up a total of 53,000 posts in his budget speech for year 2020-21. Of these, 41,000 posts were from the education department.

The education department had sent a proposal for the recruitment of 31,000 Grade-III teachers to the finance department.

Recruitment to these posts will incur a financial burden of Rs 881.61 crore on the state government for two years during the probation period and Rs 1,717.40 crore per year thereafter, the statement said.

Also, 2,489 temporary posts in schools in the state has been approved. These include 104 posts of Headmaster, 1,692 of Senior Teacher, 411 of Teacher and 282 posts of Junior Assistant.

The chief minister also approved a proposal for creating 27 new posts for three units of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police.

