RSMSSB invites online application for Fireman, Assistant Fire Officer posts

Eligible candidates can head to the official website to apply- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has opened its online applications for the posts of Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer. The registrations online will start on August 18, 2021 and will go on till September 16. The recruitment will take place through an online mode only. No offline forms will be accepted.

Candidates who have passed class 12 exams or intermediate exams from a state board or central board and have at least 6 months of fire training are eligible to apply for the Fireman posts.

For the Assisstant Fire Officer, one needs a bachelor degree in any stream with an assistant fire officer degree. Eligible candidates can head to the official website to apply- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The age limit for both categories is 18 to 40 years.

RSMSSB Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: A log in page will appear where one needs to create a SSO id and password

Step 4: Click on ‘Apply Online’ link and fill in all required details

Step 5: Pay online application fees

Candidates are requested to read the detailed recruitment notification released on the official website before they start filing the online application form.

There are total 600 vacancies for the posts of Fireman and 29 seats for the posts of Assistant Fire Officer. For further details about the recruitment process, candidates may visit the official website.