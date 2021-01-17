Rajasthan CHO result 2020 for 7810 vacancies released, here’s how to check

Rajasthan CHO result 2020: The result of Rajasthan Community Health Officer (CHO) vacancies has been released. The candidates who have appeared in the recruitment exam can check the result through the website- rajswasthya.nic.in.

The recruitment exam was conducted for 7,810 vacancies of which 6,769 are for non-TSP post of contractual community health officer and 1,041 are for TSP post of contractual community health officer.

Rajasthan CHO result 2020: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- rajswasthya.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with roll number of the selected candidates will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment notice was earlier released on August 31 for 6,310 posts of CHOs, after which 1,500 posts were added. The contract workers will be paid honorarium and incentives under the provisions of Project Implementation Plan (PIP) of the NHM.