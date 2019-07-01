Rajasthan BTSC result 2019: All you need to know

Rajasthan BTSC result 2019: As the Education Department, Rajasthan state government, Bikaner is set to announce the result for the Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) exam conducted for admission to Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) by this week, here is all you need to know before the BSTC result declaration.

Result date: While the authorities are yet to comment on the final date of declaration, the official notification states that the counselling for students who clear the exam will begin from the second week of July. There are generally a couple of days between result declaration and counselling. Also, the result has been declared in the first week of July since years now. Last year too, the Rajasthan BSTC result was out on July 6.

Qualifying marks: To be called pass or qualifies for the next round, candidates need to score 50 per cent marks. From the SC, ST, OBC, female and PWD category candidates the minimum score is 45 per cent.

Exam pattern: The question paper consists of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQ). The exam is divided into four categories. The fourth or part D is further categorised into three parts — English, Sanskrit and Hindi. While Hindi and Sanskrit are only mandatory for the candidates opting for the said subject but the English section is mandatory for all.

Counselling: Those who clear the exam will have to appear for counselling. The selected candidates will have to show their original documents and get them verified. A list of colleges based on merit will be announced. If candidates wish to take admissions in the allotted institutes, they will have to pay a fee and book their seats.

Result 2018 versus 2019: Last year, a total of 20,920 seats were filled by the exam. It was conducted by the Govind Guru Tribal University (GGTU), Banswara. In 2018, over 6.52 lakh candidates registered for the exam, of which, 6.03 lakh passed. As per reports, this year, over 15,000 seats are to be filled by the exam for which over 7.5 lakh students registered. Generally, nearly 90 per cent attendance is recorded in this exam.

The exam was conducted on May 26 from t pm to 5 pm for which the application submission was closed on April 20, 2019, at the official website, bstc2019.org. In case if students face any problem, they can connect with the officials at the helpline – 0151-2226570, 9460759896, 9784834475 or send an email to prebstc@gmail.com.

