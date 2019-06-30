Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019: Date and time updates

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2019 Date: The result of Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination is expected to be released by the first week of July. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the websites bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

Earlier, the examination was conducted on Sunday, May 26 for admission into Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) program.

Based on the BSTC exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of July. To pass the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.

Rajasthan BSTC results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: A pdf file with a list of selected candidates will appear

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Know the details of counselling process

Once the BSTC result will be declared, the counselling process is likely to begin in the second week of July. The candidates whose name will appear on the merit list have to first register and make the payment of counselling fee. After that, they have to complete the choice filling process following which the seats will be allotted. After the allotment of seat, the candidates have to submit their admission fee within the scheduled time.

