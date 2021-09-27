scorecardresearch
Monday, September 27, 2021
Rajasthan BSTC Result 2021: When and where to check score

The candidates who have cleared the exam and registered for counselling can check their allotment list at the official website, predeled.org. The candidates who will qualify the exam are advised to register for the counselling on the official website.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
September 27, 2021 9:14:05 am
Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to view the result on the official website predeled.com.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result 2021: The results for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (Rajasthan BSTC) will be released today i.e September 27 at 1 pm. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to view the result on the official website — predeled.com. 

The candidates who will qualify the exam are advised to register for the counselling on the official website. The document verification of the candidate will also be done during the counselling.

Read |Rajasthan BSTC 2021 result: How to check

The counselling process for Rajasthan BSTC includes registration, payment of counselling fees, choice filling, seat allotment, deposit allotment fee and finally reporting at the allotted college.

During the counselling sessions, candidates will have to select the college they wish to appear for. Based on choice and merit, the college will be allotted thereafter document verification will be held. To book a seat, candidates will have to pay a fee, else the seat will be offered in the next counselling round. The exact schedule will be released once the result is declared.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to obtain at least 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum cut-off is 45 per cent. Based on marks obtained by candidates, a merit list will be released. Candidates will be called for counselling based on their merit.

The DElEd examination was held on August 31 from 2-5 pm in various districts across the state. The registration process began on 9 June and was concluded on July 10. Additionally, the admit cards for the exam were released on 27 August, this year.

