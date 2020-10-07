Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result 2020 date and time

Rajasthan BSTC result at predeled.org (Express photo by Deepak Joshi/ Representational image)

Rajasthan BSTC Result 2020: The Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) Rajasthan will declare the result for pre deled exam or the entrance exam for admission to diploma in elementary education courses today at 4 pm. Students who appeared for the exam can check their result at predeled.org. The exam was conducted on August 31.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to obtain at least 50 per cent marks. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum cut-off is 45 per cent. Based on marks obtained by candidates, a merit list will be released. Candidates will be called or counselling based on their merit.

Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

The registration for counselling will begin from October 15. During the counselling sessions, candidates will have to select the college and course. Thereafter, seats will be allotted based on choice and merit. Students will have to accept or reject a seat. Those who accept will have to appear for document verification and then admission will be granted.

