Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019 dates released, check details

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019: The counselling process for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination has been released. All the candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the counselling process through the websites bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

The registration process will be conducted on July 5 to 12, 2019. The candidates can pay their application fee from July 8 to 13, 2019.

The result was released on July 5, 2019.

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019: Important dates

Registration process: July 5 to 12

Application fee: July 8 to 13

First counselling result will be released: July 18

Rajasthan BSTC 2019: Know the details of counselling process

The candidates whose name will appear on the merit list have to first register and make the payment of counselling fee. After that, they have to complete the choice filling process following which the seats will be allotted. After the allotment of seat, the candidates have to submit their admission fee within the scheduled time.

Rajasthan BSTC counselling 2019: Documents needed

– Class 10 admit card

-Class 10, 12 mark sheets

– Class 10 admit card for the verification of date of birth

– Scanned photograph, signature of the candidate.

