Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020 released, check direct link

Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2020: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on August 31. Those who have applied for Rajasthan BSTC 2020 can download the admit card from the official website- predeled.com.

To pass the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.

BSTC admit card 2020: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, predeled.com

Step 2: Click on the link ‘admit card 2020’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Candidates need to download the BSTC admit card 2020 and take a print out. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid BSTC hall ticket. The Rajasthan BSTC is also called Rajasthan DElEd or diploma in elementary education. It is the qualifying exam for the job of teachers in state-run universities.

