Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2019: The National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) has released the admit card or hall ticket for the Rajasthan Basic School Teaching Course (BSTC) examination. The Rajasthan BSTC exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 26 (Sunday) from 2 pm to 5 pm. Those who have applied for Rajasthan BSTC 2019 can download the admit card from the official website, bstc2019.org or rajrmsa.nic.in.

Advertising

Based on the exam, candidates will be shortlisted for the counselling process which is expected to be held in the second week of June. To pass the exam, candidates need to get at least 50 per cent marks. For reserved category candidates, the minimum marks to qualify the exam are 45 per cent.

Read| No faculty, but Rajasthan University’s centre for mass communication to function

Rajasthan BSTC admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bstc2019.org

Step 2: Click on the link ‘admit card 2019’

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Advertising

Candidates need to download the BSTC admit card 2019 and take a print out. No candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid BSTC hall ticket. The Rajasthan BSTC is also called Rajasthan D.El.Ed or diploma in elementary education. It is the qualifying exam for the job of teachers in state-run universities.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.