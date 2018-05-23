Rajasthan Bijli Board Recruitment 2018: Over 3200 posts available apply at energy.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Bijli Board Recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Electricity Board has issued a recruitment notification, inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Assistant Personnel Office, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Accounts Officer and Personnel Officer. The online application procedure started from May 22, 2018, and will end on June 11, 2018.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 3220
Designation
Accounts Officer: 42
Personnel Officer: 27
Accounts Personnel Officer: 67
Junior Legal Officer: 48
Junior Accountant: 812
Stenographer: 114
Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant: 2110
Eligibility Criteria
Education qualification:
Accounts Officer: The candidate must have pursued MBA in finance from a recognised university and should have attained at least 60 per cent marks
Personnel Officer: The candidate must be holding a graduate degree from a recognised university.
Assistant Personnel Officer: The candidate must be holding a graduation degree from a recognised college established by law in India.
Junior Legal Officer: The candidate should be a law graduate from any recognised university.
Junior Accountant: The candidate must be holding a graduation degree in commerce or business administration from a recognised university.
Stenographer: The candidate must be holding a graduate degree from a recognised college.
Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant: Candidate must be holding a graduate degree from a recognised college.
Age limit:
Accounts Officer and Personnel Officer: The age of the candidate should be maximum 43 years and minimum 21 years.
Accounts Personnel Officer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant: The age of the candidate should be maximum 43 years and minimum 18 years.
Pay scale
Accounts Officer and Personnel Officer: The candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100.
Accounts Personnel Officer, Junior Legal Officer, Junior Accountant, Stenographer and Junior Assistant/Commercial Assistant: Salary starts from Rs. 20,800 and goes up till Rs. 37,800.
Selection procedure:
The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and skill test.
How to apply
All the candidates who wish to apply for these posts can do the same by going to the official website energy.rajasthan.gov.in
Application fee:
– UR (Gen) If the income of the family is 2.5 lakh or above: Rs 850
– UR (Gen) If the income of the family is less than 2.5 lakh/SC/ST/MBC/BC/PWD: Rs 550