Rajasthan RSMSSB Anganwadi recruitment 2018: Apply for 309 vacancies at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: The candidates need to apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 3, 2018 Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: The candidates need to apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 3, 2018

Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Anganwadi. The candidates need to apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 3, 2018.

There are 309 vacant posts, and the upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years as on November 1, 2018.

Vacancy details:

Total posts: 309

Posts Name: Mahila Paryavekshak/ Women supervisor

Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to possess degree/ diploma/ certificate in Computer Science/ Computer Applications.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates must not exceed 40 years as on November 1, 2018. The candidates’ age should not be less than 18 years. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get remuneration on the basis of posts. For more information please check the official notification.

Rajasthan Anganwadi recruitment 2018: Important dates

Commencement of online application: October 4

Last date to apply online: November 3, 2018.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in on or before November 3, 2018.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd