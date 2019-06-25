Railways RRC SWR recruitment 2019: Applications begin for 179 posts; check eligibility, how to apply, exam pattern

SWR recruitment 2019: The South West Railways has invited applications for recruitment at several posts including junior clerk-cum-typist, station master and goods guards. The application process has begun today – June 24 (Tuesday) and will remain open till July 15, 2019.

A total of 179 posts are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, rrchubli.in. To be eligible for the exam candidates will have to appear for an online exam, dates of which have not been released yet.

SWR recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 179

Goods Guard – 20

Station Master – 42

Junior clerk-cum-typist – 117

SWR recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: For the post of guards and station master, candidates need to have a degree from recognised university or equivalent. For the post of junior clerk, candidates having cleared class 12 exams with at least 50 per cent marks can also apply.

Age: The Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to be eligible for the job. The upper age limit for the same is 42 years. For OBC category candidates, the upper age limit is 45 and for those belonging to Sc or ST category, the upper age limit is 47 years.

SWR recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrcchubli.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to submit online applications’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Enter details, check I accept-box (after reading instructions) and click on start registration

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

No application fee will be charged.

SWR recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

The exam will be computer-based. A total of 100 questions will be asked including general awareness, arithmetic, general intelligence and reasoning. Candidates will be given 90 minutes’ time to solve the questions. The exam will also have negative marking and for each wrong answer, one-third marks will be deducted.

