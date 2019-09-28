Railways RRC MTS recruitment for 10th pass closing soon

Railways RRC MTS recruitment 2019: The Indian Railways has invited applications for the post of multi-tasking staff (MTS) at its official website rrcnr.org or indianrailways.gov.in. The application process is on and will close on October 13, 2019.

Advertising

A total of 118 posts are on the offer. To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for an exam which will be conducted in November, as per the official notification.

Railways RRC MTS recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates must be in the age bracket of 18 to 33 years to be eligible to apply. The age will be counted as on January 1, 2020.

Education: For the post of MTS commerce department catering unit, candidates need to have 10th Pass plus Trade Diploma in Food and Beverage Operation. For the MTS catering unit – cooking side, candidates must have cleared class 10 along with a trade diploma in food production/ trade diploma in bakery and confectionery.

Advertising

Railways RRC MTS recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrcnr.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘click here’ next tp online applications under 02/2019 notification

Step 3: Scroll down, check the ‘I have read the notification’ box and click on ‘click on applying online login box’ link

Step 4: Click on ‘new applicant’, fill the information and create registration id

Step 5: Log-in using registered id

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

Railways RRC MTS recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as an examination fee of which Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges. Fore reserved category applicants the fee is Rs 250.

Railways RRC MTS recruitment 2019: Salary

Candidates will be paid at the level 1 of the pay matrix of 7th pay commission.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.