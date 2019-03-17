Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: Exams likely in September, check syllabus, exam pattern, selection procedure

Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: The online application process for the Railway recruitment cell (RRC) group D posts is continuing, and the candidates can apply online till April 12, 2019. There is a total of 1,03,769 vacant posts and the online window to submit the application fee will be available till April 23, 2019.

Advertising

The RRC will announce the dates for the first computer-based test (CBT) soon after the completion of the application process. The first examination is likely to be conducted from September to October 2019.

RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: Detail syllabus for CBT

Mathematics

Number System

BODMAS

Decimals & Fractions

LCM & HCF

Ratio and Proportion

Percentages

Mensuration

Time and Work

Time and Distance

Simple and Compound Interest

Profit and Loss

Algebra

Geometry and Trigonometry

Elementary Statistics

Squares & Square Roots

Age Calculations

Calendars & Clocks

Pipes & Cisterns.

General Intelligence and reasoning

Analogies

Alphabetical and Number Series

Coding and Decoding

Mathematical Operations

Relationships

Syllogism

Jumbling

Venn Diagrams

Data Interpretation and Sufficiency

Conclusions and Decision Making

Similarities and Differences

Analytical Reasoning

Classification

Directions

Statement – Arguments and Assumptions

General Science

The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.

General Awareness on Current Affairs

Advertising

Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.

Railways RRC Group D: Exam Pattern

Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRC Group D recruitment: Selection procedure

The selection process of the RRC group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:

Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.