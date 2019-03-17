Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: Exams likely in September, check syllabus, exam pattern, selection procedure

Railways RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: The online application process for the Railway recruitment cell (RRC) group D posts is continuing, and the candidates can apply online till April 12, 2019. There is a total of 1,03,769 vacant posts and the online window to submit the application fee will be available till April 23, 2019.
The RRC will announce the dates for the first computer-based test (CBT) soon after the completion of the application process. The first examination is likely to be conducted from September to October 2019.
RRC group D recruitment 2019-21: Detail syllabus for CBT
Mathematics
Number System
BODMAS
Decimals & Fractions
LCM & HCF
Ratio and Proportion
Percentages
Mensuration
Time and Work
Time and Distance
Simple and Compound Interest
Profit and Loss
Algebra
Geometry and Trigonometry
Elementary Statistics
Squares & Square Roots
Age Calculations
Calendars & Clocks
Pipes & Cisterns.
General Intelligence and reasoning
Analogies
Alphabetical and Number Series
Coding and Decoding
Mathematical Operations
Relationships
Syllogism
Jumbling
Venn Diagrams
Data Interpretation and Sufficiency
Conclusions and Decision Making
Similarities and Differences
Analytical Reasoning
Classification
Directions
Statement – Arguments and Assumptions
General Science
The syllabus under this covers Physics, Chemistry and Life Sciences of 10 standard level.
General Awareness on Current Affairs
Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subjects of importance that need a lot of focus.
Railways RRC Group D: Exam Pattern
Objective type questions on Mathematics, General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Science, General Awareness on current affairs will be asked. The exam duration is 90 minutes. Note that there will be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3 of the marks allotted for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
RRC Group D recruitment: Selection procedure
The selection process of the RRC group ‘D‘ recruitment comprises of the following three stages:
Computer Based Test (CBT): This would be an online test of 90 minutes and will have 100 multiple choice questions.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET): In this, a candidate’s physical capabilities will be tested by means of some tasks. These would be different for men and women.
