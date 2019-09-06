Railways RRC Group D final verdict on application status today

RRC Group D application status: The Railways will announce the final application status for the recruitment exam conducted to hire Group D level posts. A window was given to candidates to raise objections, if any, against the rejected applications. It was learnt that lakhs of applications were rejected over issues in signature and photographs.
The Railways had earlier announced to reveal the final status of applications by August 30 which was extended to release today – September 6. Those whose applications have been accepted will also be intimated via text message and email.
In video| RRB JE row: all you need to know
RRB NTPC application status 2019: Websites
RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur(www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).
A total of 1,03,769 posts are advertised through this recruitment process. Those whose applications are accepted will be allotted admit card and hence be allowed to appear for the first CBT exam. A total of two computer-based tests (CBTs) will be held followed by a fitness test.