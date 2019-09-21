Railways RRB to re-conduct ALP, Technician document verification, medical exam for absentees

RRB ALP, Technician document verification 2019: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) announced to reconduct the document verification and medical exam for eligible candidates who have not appeared for it earlier from September 24 to 26.

The list of shortlisted candidates for documents verification (DV) was released earlier. The DV and medical exam was conducted from June 23 to September 14 for these candidates. Those who failed to attend the same will now get second and last chance, as per the latest RRB notice.

RRB ALP technician document verification, medical test schedule: Documents needed

— Six coloured passport-sized photo

— Call letter for CBT 1, 2, 3, CBAT and document verification round

— Education certificates

— Work experience certificates

— Caste certificates

— Nativity certificates

— Reservation certificates, if applicable

The candidates need to attend medical examination (ME) on the next day of DV duly paying Rs 24 as fee.

A total of 47,58,218 candidates had applied for 64,371 positions advertised under the post. The exam was conducted across 165 cities and 438 exam centres. This is the last and final stage of the examination and the selected candidates will be paid a monthly salary of Rs 19,900 plus other allowances as admissible.

