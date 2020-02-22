RRC ER apprentice recruitment for 2792 posts: Application process delayed again, check new dates

RRC ER recruitment: Applications to begin at rrcer.org. rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. (Representational image) RRC ER recruitment: Applications to begin at rrcer.org. rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. (Representational image)

RRC ER apprentice recruitment for 2792 posts: The Railway Recruitment Commission (RRC) has revised the dates to start the application process for 2792 apprentice jobs. It was announced to begin from January 27 and conclude by March 12 which was then postponed to to begin from February 21. As per the latest notification the application process will now begin from March 5 and will continue till April 4, 2020.

This is the direct recruitment and there will be no exam or interview. Candidates will be shortlisted based on marks obtained in their academics. Class 10/8 and ITI marks will be counted.

Those in the age group of 15 to 24 having passed class 10 and ITI level of education with at least 50 per cent marks can apply for these posts, as per the official notification.

A non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 will be applicable for the general category applicants. The candidates belonging to SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates do not have to submit the application fee.

Meanwhile, The Central government has over 6.83 lakh vacancies which will be filled in the ongoing year. The UPSC will fill 4,399 posts and SSC will fill 13,995 posts. Most of these positions — 1,16,391 — will be filled by the RRB, as per the ministry.

