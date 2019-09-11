Railways RRB Paramedical document verification admit card released: Check what to carry, when and where

Railways RRB Paramedical document verification: The Railways Recruitment Board (RRB) released the schedule for document verification for those who have cleared the computer-based test for the paramedical, nursing staff recruitment. The admit card containing venue and time details has been sent to candidates registered email ids and phone numbers via email and SMS.

The list of candidates who have been shortlisted for document verification and cut-off marks for each post will be published on the official websites.

Railways RRB Paramedical document verification: Documents needed

— Education qualification

— Reservation (caste/EWS/PwD) certificate, if applicable

— Matrimonial status certificate

— NOC from the employee, if employed

— Employment record certificates

— Residential proofs

— Government authorised identity proof

— Passport-sized photos

Several questions have been dropped by the RRB from the exam, however, the evaluation will be done for the remaining questions and the score will be scaled up to 100 marks.

A total of 1,937 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment exam. The RRB conducted CBT from August 5 to 8. For the unreserved and EWS candidates, one must score 40 per cent marks for OBC and SC students need to have 30 per cent marks while ST candidates need to get 25 per cent marks to qualify. Candidates equal to the number of vacancies will be called for document verification, and 50 per cent more will be in standby.

