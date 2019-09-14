Railways RRB JE CBT 2 admit card to release tomorrow

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be releasing the admit card for the second stage CBT for the recruitment at the post of junior engineering (JE) tomorrow – September 15. This is the second revised date announced by the RRB. Earlier the admit card release was postponed amid controversies.

From row over RRB JE CBT 2 selection process and an alleged question paper leak in RRB JE one of the exams, there were several controversies related to RRB’s JE recruitment exam. The RRB JE CBT 2 exam dates were also revised and now the exam will be conducted on September 19.

The travel pass and exam city intimation letter for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam were released earlier for the qualified candidates. A total of 2,02,616 candidates will be appearing for the RRB JE CBT 2 for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes wherein candidates will have to answer 150 questions. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam. There will be negative marking and for every wrong answer one-third of marks will be deducted.

