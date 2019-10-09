Railways RRB NTPC exam date and schedule updates

RRB NTPC exam status: As the Indian Railways looks for a new agency to conduct its recruitment exams, the Railway Recruitment Board is unlikely to release the exam schedule and admit cards for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) in October-November. As per a senior railway official, the board has set up a committee that will invite applications from public and private stakeholders to operate as its Examination Conducting Agency (ECA).

Advertising

“This week, a committee will decide the basic eligibility criteria and other terms and conditions to float a tender. After receiving applications, we will shortlist the agency. This may take over a month,” informed a senior Railways official. Since every job notification witnesses a mammoth increase in applications, necessary precautions are being taken before finalising the agency responsible to conduct the exam on their behalf, he told indianexpress.com.

The ECA should possess the capacity to host over one lakh candidates in one shift across the country, the board noted. The ECA would undertake meticulous planning and largescale mobilisation of resources, besides efficient capturing, handling and processing of data. It should use a certified and thoroughly tested software to conduct the exam.

The move comes after the question paper for the junior engineer computer-based test stage 2 had gone viral online in an alleged leak in August. Till now, two people have been arrested from Mumbai.

Advertising

Video | RRB JE results row: All you need to know

However, the Railways has denied any leak and is calling hiring of the new agency as “standard procedure” since the term of older ones had ended.

This means the schedule for RRB NTPC will be released only once the board finalises the new recruitment agency. As many as 1,26,30,885 applications were received by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) to fill 35,208 vacancies. The Railways had this year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

The recruitment process for the RRB Group C post is almost over, while the hiring process for the RRB Group D, Junior Engineer (JE), paramedical are ongoing.