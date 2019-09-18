Railways RRB NTPC 2019: Over 1.26 crore applied for 35,208 vacancies

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Admit Card 2019: A total of 1,26,30,885 applications were received by the Railway Recruitment Board for the NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) to fill 35,208 vacancies. The Railways had this year invited applications from graduate degree-holders under the non-technical category.

Last year, nearly 1.89 crore candidates applied for the Group D exam, highest ever in the history of Railways. The examination was being conducted to fill 62,907 vacancies of Level-1 posts. RRB Group D, the exam was held in 152 shifts.

Due to the high number of applications, the RRB is taking time to scrutinise them. While the NTPC exam date and admit cards were to be released this month, a board official informed indianexpress.com that it would take another month or two to announce the RRB NTPC schedule.

According to an official, the delay is due to the junior engineer, ALP Technician and other recruitment examinations conducted by the board. The recruitment examinations will be conducted in three phases, computer based tests (CBT 1, CBT 2), followed by an interview. The normalised score of the first stage CBT will be used for shortlisting candidates for second stage CBT, based on their merit.

A similar number of high applications were received for the junior engineer examination. As many as 24,92,554 candidates applied of which 78,269 appeared for the computer-based exam stage I.