Thursday, Dec 22, 2022

RRB Group D Result Declared: How to download region-wise results

RRB Group D Recruitment Results: Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D 2022 can now check the result at RRB's official website — rrbguwahati.gov.in.

RRB group D results, RRB results, sarkari naukri, sarkari result

RRB Group D Recruitment Results: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) today released the RRB Group D results. Candidates who appeared for the RRB Group D 2022 can now download their admit cards from RRB’s official websites of their respective regions like rrbguwahati.gov.in for the Guwahati region.

The Computer Based Test (CBT) RRB exam was held between August 17 and October 11, 2022. The successful applicants will have to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).

Candidates would need their registration number and password to login and check the result. The result will carry their percentile marks, normalised score and shortlisting status of PET. The facility to check the RRB Group D exam percentile will be available between December 27 and January 1, 2023.

RRB Group D Recruitment Results: How to download

Step 1- Go to the official website of the region like rrbguwahati.gov.in.

Step 2- On the home page, click on the link provided for RRB Group D results.

Step 3- Enter your login credentials such as registration number and password.

Step 4- After submitting the login credentials, the RRB Group D results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5- Download and take a print out of your RRB Group D results for future use and references.

This year, the exam was successfully conducted in multiple phases from August 17 to October 11. The board conducted the RRB Group D exam to fill 1,03,769 vacancies for various level 1 posts like Track maintainer Grade-IV, Helper/Assistant, Assistant Pointsman etc, in Indian Railways.

The PET is likely to be conducted in January 2023. The Railway Recruitment Board will announce it on the official websites of RRCs. The PET, document verification, medical test and publication of Panel for Level-1 posts shall be carried out by the Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) of the respective Zonal Railways.

First published on: 22-12-2022 at 05:45:05 pm
