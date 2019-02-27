Railways RPF SI, constable admit card released: How to download

Railway RPF SI, constable admit card: The Railway Police Force has released the admit card for the second stage of the recruitment exam at the post of constable and sub-inspector. Candidates can download the constable admit card from the official website, constable1.rpfonlinereg.org and SI admit card from its respective website — si.rpfonlineereg.org.

A total of 9,739 posts are to be filled with this recruitment drive. The candidates shortlisted from the written exam will be able to download their admit cards. They will now have to appear for physical measurement test (PMT), medical test and document verification test. After all these rounds.

A final merit list will be released based on which the final result will be announced.

Railways RPF SI, constable admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, si.rpfonlineereg.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘call letter for PET/PMT and DV’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Download admit card for future reference. Candidates need to carry admit card with them to the recruitment site, without it no candidate will be allowed to participate in the PMT exam.

The exam dates and venue will be mentioned in the admit card. The written exams were conducted from December 9, 2018 to January 13, 2019 and December 20, 2018 to February 19, 2019.

