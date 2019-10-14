Railways RITES recruitment for General Manager posts, pay scale at Rs 36 lakh

RITES recruitment 2019: RITES, under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for the posts of General Manager (Finance), General Manager (HR/ Personnel). The candidates who will be hired for the post of General Manager (Finance) will get a pay scale of Rs 36 lakh per annum.

The candidates for the post Joint General Manager Level will get a remuneration of Rs 17.5 lakh per annum, Rs 13.5 lakh for the post of Deputy General Manager, Rs 11.5 lakh for the post of Manager.

The online application process will be closed on October 25, 2019 at the website rites.com.

Vacancy: 2

Post wise vacancies:

General Manager (Finance): 1

General Manager (HR/ Personnel): 1

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification and experience

General Manager: The candidates need to be CA/ CMA qualified, and should possess a minimum of 21 years of experience in the field.

General Manager (HR/ Personnel): The candidates should be a graduate and should possess a minimum of 21 years of experience in the field.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 55 years. For post wise age relaxation please check the notification.

Selection process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and interview.

Pay scale:

General Manager: The selected candidates for the post of General Manager will be in the pay scale of Rs 36 lakh per annum

Joint General Manager: The selected candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 17.5 lakh per annum

Deputy General Manager: The selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 13.5 lakh per annum

Manager Level: The candidates will get a remuneration of Rs 11.5 lakh per annum.

The candidates can apply through the website- rites.com on or before October 25, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: October 3

Last date to apply online: October 25

Last date of receipt of hard copy of documents: November 4, 2019.

