Railways RITES recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 47 posts, check details

Railways RITES recruitment 2019: RITES, under the Ministry of Railways, has invited applications for Site Inspector (Civil), Site Inspector (E&M), other posts. A total of 47 vacancies are on offer.

Advertising

Interested candidates can apply through the official website, rites.com.

The online application process will begin on September 18 and the candidates can apply online till October 10, 2019. The dates for the recruitment examinations will be released soon.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 47

Post wise vacancy details

Site Inspector (Civil): 25

Site Inspector (E&M): 7

CAD Operator: 15

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 40 years of age.

Educational qualifications:

Advertising

Site Inspector (Civil): The candidates need to possess Diploma in Civil Engineering

Site Inspector (E&m): The candidates will possess Diploma in Electrical/ Electrical and Electroncs/ Mechanical/ Production/ Industrial/ Automobile Engineering.

RITES recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rites.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘online registration’ under ‘career’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Fill in vacancy name, post etc and submit

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload images.

RITES recruitment 2019: Documents required

– Two recent passport size colour photographs

– High School certificate for proof of Date of Birth

– Certificates of Academic & Professional qualifications and statements of marks of all the qualifications for all semesters/years (Xth, XIIth, Diploma/ Graduation/ Post-Graduation as applicable)

– EWS/ SC/ST/OBC Certificate if applicable

– Proof of identity & Address (Passport, Voter ID, Driving Lisence, Aadhaar Card etc)

– PAN Card

– Proof of different periods of experience as claimed in your application (if applicable)

– Any other document in support of your candidature

– PWD Certificate as per latest format (if applicable)

– GATE Scorecard in original.

RITES recruitment 2019: Salary

Site Inspector: The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 4.6 lakh per annum

CAD operator: The candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 4.3 lakh per annum.

The online application process will be closed on October 10, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.