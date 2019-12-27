Railways RRC recruitment for 10th pass: Apply for 2562 posts, check eligibility and other details

Railway Recruitment: Apply at rrccr.com (Representational image) Railway Recruitment: Apply at rrccr.com (Representational image)

Railways recruitment: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) has invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official website, indianrailways.gov.in or rrccr.com. The application process has begun and will conclude on January 22 by 5 pm. A total of 2562 posts are to be filled through this recruitment exam.

Candidates will be selected on the based of marks secured in class 10 and ITI apprentice course. No exam or interview will be conducted. A medical and document verification exam will be held.

Railways recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have secured at least 50 per cent marks in class 10 or equivalent level of education.

Age: Applicant should be at least 15 years of age. The upper age is capped at 24 years. The age will be calculated as on January 1, 2020. The upper age is relaxed up to five years for SC/ST and three years for OBC candidates.

Railways recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrccr.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘click here to apply online’ under ‘engagement of apprentices’

Step 3: Log-in using basic credentials, verify

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make the payment, submit

Railways recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as application fee.

