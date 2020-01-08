Railways RCF recruitment: Apply for 400 jobs, check how to apply

RCF recruitment: Apply at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. (Representational image) RCF recruitment: Apply at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. (Representational image)

RCF recruitment: The Rail Coach Factory (RCF) Kapurthala has invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official website, rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 400 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply before February 6, 2020.

Candidates will not have to appear for any exam. A merit list will be created based on marks obtained in class 10 and ITI certificates. Both class 10 and certificate programme with get equal weighatge. A final merit list will be created trade-wise, as per the official notification.

RCF recruitment: Vacancy details



RCF recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 15 years of age and the upper age is capped at 24 years. The age will be calculated as on January 8, 2020. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for SC/ST, three years for OBC and 10 years for PwD category candidates.

Education: Applicant should have at least class 10 level of education along with an ITI certificate to be eligible to apply.

RCF recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rcf.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘application form’

Step 3: Click on ‘user registration’

Step 4: Fill details and verify

Step 5: Log-in using details

Step 6: Fill form, upload images

Step 7: Make payment

RCF recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 100

Meanwhile, the Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Indian Railways has invited applications for atotal of 3,553 posts. The application form link has been actived on January 7 by 11 am onwards and will be available till February 6 till 5 pm.

