Railways is hiring apprentice for 374 posts, 10th pass can apply

Railways apprentice recruitment: The Banaras Locomotive Works, Varanasi has invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official website, blw.indianrailways.gov.in. The application process is on and will conclude on February 15, 4:45 pm. A total of 374 posts are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of merit which will include marks scored in the matriculation exam. In the case of two candidates having the same marks, the older candidate will be considered first. Selected candidates will undergo apprentice training. They will also be paid a stipend for their tenure. The tenure and amount of stipend are not yet disclosed.

Railways apprentice recruitment: Vacancy details

ITI seats

Non-ITI seats

Railways apprentice recruitment: Eligibility

Education: For non-ITI posts, candidates must have passed class 10 level education with at least 50 per cent marks. For ITI posts, in addition to class 10, candidates should also have an ITI certification in relevant trade. Having a higher academic qualification will not have any extra weightage.

Age: Applicants should be at least 15 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age for non-ITI, welder trade and carpenter candidates is 22 years. For the rest of ITI trades, the upper age is capped at 24 years. The upper age is relaxed for reserved category candidates, as per govt norms.

Railways apprentice recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100. The last date to pay the fee is February 17 till 4:45 pm. The fee is non-refundable. Candidates belonging to Sc, ST, PH, PwD category and females will be exempted from paying the fee.