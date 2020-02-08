Railways IRCON recruitment: Apply for 76 posts, diploma holders can apply too

IRCON Railways recruitment: Apply at ircon.org (Representational image) IRCON Railways recruitment: Apply at ircon.org (Representational image)

Railways IRCON recruitment: The Indian Railways has invited applications for the post of apprentice at the official website, ircon.org. The application process is on and will conclude on February 15. A total of 76 posts are on the offer.

There will be no interview or entrance exam, candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their academic performance. A separate list will be made for graduate apprentice and technician apprentice jobs.

Railways IRCON recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Those in the age group of 18 to 30 years can apply for the posts. The upper age will be calculates as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Those applying for technician apprentice posts should have a diploma in engineering or technology. Those applying for the post of graduate apprentice should have a full time degree in the same field.

Railways IRCON recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary of Rs 10,000 per month for post of graduate apprentice and Rs 8,500 for technician posts.

Selected candidates will undergo a year long training as apprentice. The jobs will be in various projects in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, Sikkim, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir.

