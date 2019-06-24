Railways ICF recruitment 2019: 10th pass can apply for 990 jobs

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: The last date to apply for recruitment at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai is today – June 24 (Monday). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, icf.indianrailways.gov.in. A total of 990 jobs are on offer.

The jobs are ITI based and those who will be selected will be hired for a period between one to two years. Once selected candidates will not be allowed to opt-out of the apprenticeship training.

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should be at least 15 years old to be able to apply for the job. The upper age limit is capped at 24 years. There is a relaxation of three years for OBC, five years for SC/ST and 10 years for PwBD category candidates in the upper age limit. The upper age is calculated as on October 1, 2019.

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 10 with at least 50 per cent marks. Those applying for the post of programming and system administrative assistant will also need a computer operator and programming assistant certification from NCVT.

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website icf.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘act_app notification 2019’ under news

Step 3: Click on the same link in new page

Step 4: Click on ‘click here to apply online’

Step 5: Fill details, upload documents

Step 6: Make payment

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a non-refundable amount of Rs 100.

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: Documents needed

— Class 10 mark sheet

— Birth certificate

— Community certificate

— Employment exchange registration number

— Parents’ id card/service certificate (if Railways employee)

— PwBD certificate

— Passport-sized photo

— Fee receipt

— Aadhaar

Railways ICF recruitment 2019: Salary

For the fresh recruitments, during the first year candidates will get Rs 5,700 per month and during second the salary will be Rs 6500. For ex-ITI candidates, the first and second year salary will be the same and the third year salary will be Rs 7,350 per month.

