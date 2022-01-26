scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 26, 2022
Railway suspends RRB NTPC, Level 1 exams after aspirants’ protests

It has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

Updated: January 26, 2022 10:43:45 am
Aspirants block railway tracks during their protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam 2021, at Muzaffarpur Terminal Railway Station in Muzaffarpur, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams, a spokesperson for the national transporter said on Wednesday.

It has also formed a committee which will examine the grievances of those who have passed the exams under different railway recruitment boards (RRBs) and those who have failed.

Read |Amid protests, Railways puts Non Technical Popular Category drive, Level 1 on hold

After listening to both the parties, the committee will submit a report to the railway ministry, he said. 

On Tuesday, the railways had issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting will be barred from ever getting recruited in the railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

 

