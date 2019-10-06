Railway RRB, RRC recruitment 2019: Apply for 160 apprentice posts in West Central Railway

Railway RRB, RRC recruitment 2019: Railway Recruitment Cell, West Central Railway has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of 160 apprentice in various fields. The online application process has started and the candidates can apply till November 5, 2019, through the official website wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

To get eligible for the job, the candidates need to clear the Class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age.

RRC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 160

Name of the Post: Apprentice

Eligibility:

Education qualification: Candidates must have passed class 10 examination or equivalent with minimum 50 per cent marks. Candidates must have ITI certificate in the related trade. The upper qualification limit for the training is class 12.

Age limit: The age of the candidates should be between 15 to 24 years of age. The reserved category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

Application process: The candidates need to apply through the official website of West Central Railway, wcr.indianrailways.gov.in on or before November 5, 2019.

The duration of the training is going to be one year. The last date to apply for the West Central Railway apprenticeship training programme is November 5, 2019. For more details, interested candidates may visit the official website – wcr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Documents to be uploaded

— SSC (Standard 10th) or its equivalent mark sheet

— Certificate of proof of Date of Birth (Standard 10th or its equivalent mark sheet or school leaving certificate indicating date of birth).

— Consolidated Marks Sheet of ITI for all semesters of the trade in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

— National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT or Provisional National Trade Certificate issued by NCVT /SCVT.

— Caste Certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, wherever applicable.

— Disability certificate, in case of PWD Candidate.

— Discharge certificate/ serving certificate, in case the candidates have applied against ex-servicemen quota.

