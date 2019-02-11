Over one lakh vacancies at Railways, RRB to release notification soon

RRB Railway Recruitment 2019: A month after Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced that around 2.50 lakh vacancies in the Indian Railways will be filled, the board is in the final stages of preparing a list of posts available across various departments. The recruitment notification will soon be announced and the process may begin in the last week of February or the first week of March, said RRB official Angaraj Mohan.

RRB official Angaraj Mohan told indianexpress.com: “The Railway Board will advertise for the first phase of the recruitment in the last week of February and the second likely on May. The entire recruitment process will be completed by August 2021.”

The new recruitment process would include the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS quota). “Apart from the benefits credited to the reserve category candidates, the economically poor candidates will also get benefits according to 10 per cent reservation,” Mohan said.

There are a total of 16 zones in Indian Railway.

Earlier in January, the Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced vacancies of around 2.50 lakh posts. “New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 lakh people have been created, process for 1.50 lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs,” Piyush Goyal said.

“2.25 – 2.50 Lakh logon ko aur adhik mauka mile, 1.50 logon ki bharti ka kaam chal raha hai. Ek prakar se 4 Lakh nai naukriyan Railways akele dene ja raha hai, jismein 1.50 ki process bahut aage badh chuki hai, karib 2-2.5 mahine mein process khatam ho jaega,” he added.

Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. Over 2.5 crore candidates applied for the post. The recruitment process for both categories will be completed by August 2019.

