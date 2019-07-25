RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: computer-based test (CBT 1) Exam date, center, syllabus and vacancy details

RRB Kolkata NTPC Admit Card 2019, CBT 1 Exam date: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Kolkata will release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) soon. The board is expected to announce the exam date and schedule this week.

There are over 35,000 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) for both graduates and non-graduates in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. Candidates will have to appear for two stages of exams — computer-based test (CBT), followed by skill test.

Read| RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: CBT 1 Exam Date, Pattern, Exam City, Syllabus and other details

The result along with cut-off will be released by the year-end. The selected candidates will then be called for a medical test and document verification. The final result will be announced and jobs will be granted based on merit.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: How to download –

Step 1: Visit the RRB Kolkata website rrbkolkata.gov.inStep 2: On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration id

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take a print out.

RRB NTPC recruitment 2019: Exam pattern

In the CBTs, every correct answer will carry one mark and for every wrong answer, 0.3 marks will be deducted. The CBT examinations will be conducted for candidates who have opted for Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts. To qualify, candidates need to score a minimum of 42 marks.

This is applicable to all candidates irrespective of community or category that is irrespective of SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS/PwBD/Ex-servicemen and no relaxation in the minimum score is permissible.

For the posts Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist and Junior Time Keeper, Typing Skill Test (TST) of qualifying nature. The marks obtained in typing skill test shall not be added for making merit.

To qualify, candidates should be able to type 30 words per minute in English and 25 words per minute in Hindi.