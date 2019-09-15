Railway RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019: Released, how to download

Railway RRB JE CBT 2 Admit Card 2019: The admit card for the second stage computer-based test (CBT) for the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) junior engineering (JE) recruitment examinations has been released. The candidates can download the admit card from all the region based websites.

The RRB JE CBT 2 examinations will be conducted on September 19.

RRB JE CBT 2 admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the region based official websites

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, date of brth

Step 4: Log in then

Step 5: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The travel pass and exam city intimation letter for the RRB JE CBT 2 exam were released earlier for the qualified candidates. A total of 2,02,616 candidates will be appearing for the RRB JE CBT 2 for 13,538 posts at the designation of (JE), JE IT, depot material superintendent (DMS) and chemical and metallurgical assistant (CMA).

The exam will be conducted for 120 minutes wherein candidates will have to answer 150 questions. It will be a multiple-choice question (MCQ) exam. There will be negative marking and for every wrong answer one-third of marks will be deducted.

