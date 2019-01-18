Railway RRB Group D result 2018: Websites to check

RRB Group D result 2018: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the results of RRB Group D examinations on February 13. The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check the results through all the region based official websites. The candidates who will get successful in the examination have to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET), the dates for which will be released later.

The online window to raise objection on answer key will be available on all the region based official websites from January 14 to 19, 2019. Candidates will have to raise an objection in English only, as per the latest guidelines. Additionally, the objection raising fee submitted by the candidates will only be refunded if their answer is deemed correct by the panel.

RRB Group D result 2018: Websites to check

The candidates can check the results through all the region based official websites, RRB Guwahati (www.rrbguwahati.gov.im), RRB Jammu (www.rrbjammu.nic.in), Kolkata (www.rrbkolkata.gov.in), Malda (www.rrbmalda.gov.in), Mumbai (www.rrbmumbai.gov.in), Muzaffarpur (www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), Patna (www.rrbpatna.gov.in), Ranchi (www.rrbranchi.gov.in), Secunderabad (www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), Ahmedabad (www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in), Ajmer (www.rrbajmer.gov.in), Allahabad (www.rrbald.gov.in), Bangalore (www.rrbbnc.gov.in), Bhopal (www.rrbbpl.nic.in), Bhubaneshwar (www.rrbbbs.gov.in), Bilaspur (www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in), Chandigarh (www.rrbcdg.gov.in), Chennai (www.rrbchennai.gov.in), Gorakhpur (www.rrbguwahati.gov.in), Siliguri (www.rrbsiliguri.org). Thiruvananthapuram (www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in).

A panel of experts is constituted by the RRB each time to check the objections and if the queries are accepted then the final answer key will be released. A total of 1.89 crore candidates appeared for the Group D recruitment examination that was conducted from September 17 to December 17, 2018.

