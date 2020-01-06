Railway RRC Recruitment: Apply for 3553 posts out, salary up to Rs 56,000

Railway Recruitment: Applications to begin from tomorrow (Representational image) Railway Recruitment: Applications to begin from tomorrow (Representational image)

Railway Recruitment 2020: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of the Indian Railways has invited applications for the post of apprentice at its official website rrc-wr.com. The application form link will be active on January 7 by 11 am onwards and will be available till February 6 till 5 pm. A total of 3,553 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Candidates will be selected based on the merit list. The list will be obtained by creating an average of both class 10 and ITI exam. Equal weightage will be given to both. The merit list will be released on February 13 and the candidates will be called for document verification from February 28 onwards. Finally selected candidates will undergo training for one year beginning from April 1, 2020.

Railway Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: The applicant should be at least 15-year-old. The upper age limit is capped at 24 years. For those belonging to the reserved category, the upper age limit is relaxed.

Education: Applicants should have cleared class 10 or 12 with at least 50 per cent of marks along with an ITI certificate affiliated from NCVT or SCVT.

Railway Recruitment: Salary

Selected candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 18,000 – Rs 56,900.

Railway Recruitment: Fee

The application fee is of Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD category and women are exempted from paying the application fee.

