Railway RRB recruitment exam to begin from tomorrow: COVID-19 guidelines, follow these important instructions

RRB NTPC, MI recruitment exam 2020: The Railway Recruitment Board, RRB is going to start its recruitment exam to hire in around 1.4 lakh (1,40,640) vacancies in Isolated and Ministerial Categories (1,663), Non Technical Popular Categories (35,208) and RRC level 1 (1,03,769). The recruitment drive will start with the examination for Isolated and Ministerial categories posts from December 15.

As per RRB, nearly 1.03 lakh candidates applied to appear for the Isolated and Ministerial categories recruitment exam. RRB has said in a statement that they will strictly follow all the standard operating protocols (SOPs) on COVID-19 issued by the health ministry, RRB has already increased the exam centres to 354 from that previously allotted to maintain social distancing.

RRB MI recruitment exam 2020: COVID-19 guidelines, important instructions to follow

1. Candidates should wear their own face mask and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitiser as well as their own transparent bottle of water.

2. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least six feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ ropes and floor marks will be arranged outside the test centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by test centre staff.

3. The candidates required to sanitise their hands before entry into the centre. They also need to undertake the COVID-19 self-declaration.

4. Do not forget to carry your admit card and photo ID at the examination venue in any case. Keep in mind that no softcopy of admit card in cell phones will be accepted for verification at the centre. You won’t be allowed to appear for the paper in case you forget it.

5. There are few items which are not allowed inside the hall such as mobile phones, pagers or any other communication devices. Carrying the same will lead to disqualification of the candidates.

