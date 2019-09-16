Railway RRC recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 118 MTS posts, how to apply

RRC recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC), Northern Railway released the notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS). The online application process for the 118 Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) posts has been started, and the candidates can apply online through the website rrcnr.org till October 15, 2019.

The recruitment examination is expected to be conducted on October 31, 2019.

RRC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 118

Post wise vacancy details:

MTS Commercial Department, Catering Unit- Service Side: 94

MTS Commercial Department, Catering Unit- Cooking Side: 24

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications: The candidates need to be a 10th pass with an ITI qualifications

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 33 years as on January 1, 2020. The reserved category candidates will get relaxation in age limit, as per the official notification.

Application fee: The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500. The examination fee of Rs 400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges to candidate who will appear in the examination.

How to apply: The candidates can apply online through the website rrcnr.org till October 15, 2019.

