Railway recruitment 2020: Apply for professor posts at NRTI

Railway Institute recruitment 2020: The National Rail and Transportation Institute, NRTI has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for various posts of teaching and non-teaching. The vacancies are for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Assistant Professor, other non-teaching positions.

The online window to apply for the respective positions will be closed on November 10. The interested, eligible candidates can apply at nrti.edu.in.

Railway Institute recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

Total vacant posts: 39

Post wise vacancy details:

Professor: 5

Associate Professor: 10

Assistant Professor: 15

Deputy Finance Officer: 1

Junior Accounts Officer: 1

Assistant Librarian: 1

Assistant Registrar: 2

Administrative Assistant: 2

Junior Assistant: 2

Indian Railway institute recruitment 2020: Eligibility criteria

Educational qualifications and work experience:

Professor/ Associate Professor/ Assistant Professor: The candidates need to possess a Ph.D degree from a recognised institute with evidence of published work with a minimum of 10 research publications in the peer-reviewed or UGC-listed journals and a total research score of 120 as per UGC Regulations, 2018.

A minimum of five to ten years of work experience as Professor is preferred.

Deputy Finance Officer: The candidates need to possess a MBA with an experience of working in a Finance Dept. in an University/ institution.

Junior Accounts Officer: The candidates need to obtain a Master’s degree with at least 55 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. A minimum work experience in the Finance Department in any university/ institution is preferred.

Assistant Librarian: The candidates need to possess a Master’s degree in Library Science with a minimum experience of working as a librarian.

For details on post wise educational qualifications, work experience, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 55 years. For details on post wise various age limits, please check the official notifications.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a pay scale as per recommendations of 7th pay commission (CPC).

Important dates:

Commencement of online application process: October 11

Last date to apply online: November 10

About NRTI

The National Rail and Transportation Institute (NRTI) was established as deemed to be a university in 2018. The institute at present offers various UG/ PG programmes.

The courses offered are B.Tech in Rail Infrastructure Engineering/ Rail Systems and Communication Engineering, BSc/ MSc Transportation Technology, BBA/ MBA Transportation Management, MSc in Transport Economics, Transport Information Systems & Analytic, Railway Systems Engineering & Integration.

