Railway recruitment 2019: Vacancies for General Manager, Deputy General Manager; salary above one lakh

Railway recruitment 2019: After a recruitment process of over one lakh posts last year, the Indian Railway has advertised for various senior, junior posts. The registration process for most vacancies has started in April which includes additional general manager, general consultancy, chief manager posts in Indian Railway.

The selected candidates will get a salary above Rs 1 lakh for some posts.

Railway recruitment 2019: Jobs to apply

CRIS to hire Manager/ Chief Manager, know details

Chief Manager/ Manager

Vacancies: 2

Location: New Delhi

Eligibility: Any IRPS officer working in SG/ JAG or JAG (Adhoc) as per 7th CPC can apply for the posts.

Pay scale: The selected candidates will get a pay scale on the basis of 7th pay commission.

The candidates will be hired for a minimum period of five years in Delhi.

The candidates can apply online through the official website till May 16, 2019.

RITES to hire Manager, check details

Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) has advertised for the posts of Manager. The online application process for the two vacant post has started, and the candidates can apply online till May 16, 2019.

The candidates will be hired for a minimum period of five years.

Hiring in Delhi Metro Railway, check details

Delhi Metro Railway has advertised for a position of General Manager (Operations Planning). The selected candidates will get a pay scale between Rs 37,400 to 67,000/. The candidates will be hired for a period of five years.

Join Lucknow Metro to get above Rs 2 lakh

Lucknow Metro has advertised for the positions of Joint General Manager/ Deputy General Manager (Finance). The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 90,000 to 2,40,000 per month.

The candidates will be hired for a period of three years on deputation in Agra and Kanpur. The online application process will be closed on May 15, 2019.

Konkan Railway invites for Assistant Security Commissioner posts

Konkan Railway has advertised to hire for the posts of Assistant Security Commissioner/ Railway Protection Force. The selected candidates will get a pay scale as per seventh pay commission with a grade pay of Rs 5,400 per month. The candidates can apply for the posts till May 15, 2019.

DFCCIL hires for Director (Finance), candidates to get Rs 1 lakh

Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limted has advertised for a post of Director (Finance). The selected camndidates will get a salary between Rs 75,000 to 1,00,000. The upper age limit of the candidates should not be above 45 years of age.

The candidates will be selected for a deputation of three years. The candidates can apply online through the official website till May 17, 2019.

