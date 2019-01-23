Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announces 2.50 lakh additional vacancies; 10% quota applicable

RRB Recruitment 2019: Indian Railway on Wednesday announced vacancies of additional 2.50 lakh post. Addressing the press, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said, “New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 lakh people have been created, process for 1.50 lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs.”

“2.25 – 2.50 Lakh logon ko aur adhik mauka mile, 1.50 logon ki bharti ka kaam chal raha hai. Ek prakar se 4 Lakh nai naukriyan Railways akele dene ja raha hai, jismein 1.50 ki process bahut aage badh chuki hai, karib 2-2.5 mahine mein process khatam ho jaega,” said Piyush Goyal, as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH: Railways Minister Piyush Goyal announces 2.50 Lakh additional vacancies in the Railways, says "New job opportunities for 2.25-2.50 Lakh people has been created, process for 1.50 Lakh vacancies is underway. So Railways, in a way, will be providing 4 Lakh jobs." pic.twitter.com/Oeccbuk3wu — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2019

Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the Railway Recruitment Board mentioned that the new 10% EWS quota will be applicable in the coming recruitment process.

“The Railway Board will advertise for the first phase of the recruitment in February and the second likely on May. The entire recruitment process will be completed by August 2021,” mentioned the official. “Apart from the benefits credited to the reserve category candidates, the economically poor candidates will also get benefits according to 10 per cent reservation.”

Last year, the Ministry of Railway advertised for recruitment to over 1.2 lakh vacant posts in Group C, Group D. The recruitment process for both the categories will be completed by August, 2019.