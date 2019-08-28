Railway RRB recruitment 2019: 10th pass can apply for 313 posts

Railway RRB recruitment 2019: The South East Central railways had last month released a notification to fill apprentice 313 posts. The registration will close tomorrow. The applicants can visit the official website (secr.indianrailways.gov.in) and apply. This recruitment process will take under the Departments/Units of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway. The application fee is Rs 100.
Selection process: The applicant will be selected on the basis of marks scored in class 10. For any issue, contact rctngp17@gmail.com
Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
For Nagpur Division
Fitter – 26 posts
Carpainter – 20 posts
Welder -20 posts
PASSA/ COPA – 30 posts
Electronics Mechanic – 4 posts
Power Mechanics – 2 posts
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 posts
Diesel Mechanic – 60 posts
Upholsterer (Trimmer) – 2 posts
Dearer – 2 posts
For Workshop Motibarh
Filler – 5 posts
Welder 9 posts
Stenographer (English) – 1 post
List of documents needed to upload
— Class 10 marksheet
— Certificate of birth proof
— Consolidate marksheet for all semesters of the trade-in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.
— Caste certificate for SC/STs and OBC
Video | RRB JE candidates protest
Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
– Age: The minimum age limit is 15 and the maximum age should be 24 years. There is upper age relaxation for the reserved category applicants.
– Candidates must have passed class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board in the country.