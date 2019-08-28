Toggle Menu
Railway RRB recruitment 2019: 10th pass can apply for 313 postshttps://indianexpress.com/article/jobs/railway-recruitment-2019-10th-pass-can-apply-for-313-posts-indianrailways-gov-in-5943826/

Railway RRB recruitment 2019: 10th pass can apply for 313 posts

Railway RRB Recruitment 2019: The South East Central railways is hiring class 10 pass for 313 posts. Know how to apply

RRB ALP result, RRB JE result, RRB technician reuslt, RRB ALP technician result 2018, indianrailways.gov.in, employment news, sarkari naukri, sarkari naukri result, govt jobs, employment news
Railway RRB recruitment 2019: Know the selection process

Railway RRB recruitment 2019: The South East Central railways had last month released a notification to fill apprentice 313 posts. The registration will close tomorrow. The applicants can visit the official website (secr.indianrailways.gov.in) and apply. This recruitment process will take under the Departments/Units of Nagpur Division of South East Central Railway. The application fee is Rs 100.

Selection process: The applicant will be selected on the basis of marks scored in class 10. For any issue, contact rctngp17@gmail.com

Railway Recruitment 2019: Vacancy details
For Nagpur Division
Fitter – 26 posts
Carpainter – 20 posts
Welder -20 posts
PASSA/ COPA – 30 posts
Electronics Mechanic – 4 posts
Power Mechanics – 2 posts
Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance – 2 posts
Diesel Mechanic – 60 posts
Upholsterer (Trimmer) – 2 posts
Dearer – 2 posts

For Workshop Motibarh
Filler – 5 posts
Welder 9 posts
Stenographer (English) – 1 post

List of documents needed to upload

Advertising

— Class 10 marksheet
— Certificate of birth proof
— Consolidate marksheet for all semesters of the trade-in which applied/ provisional National Trade Certificate indicating marks.

— Caste certificate for SC/STs and OBC

Video | RRB JE candidates protest

Railway Recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria
– Age: The minimum age limit is 15 and the maximum age should be 24 years. There is upper age relaxation for the reserved category applicants.
– Candidates must have passed class 10 or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board in the country.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android