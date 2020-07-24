Railway recruiting for junior technical associate, salary up to Rs 30,000

Railways Recruitment 2020: Apply at wr.indianrailways.gov.in(Representational image) Railways Recruitment 2020: Apply at wr.indianrailways.gov.in(Representational image)

Railway Recruitment 2020: The Western Railways is inviting applications for the post of junior technical associate on a contractual basis. The application process is on at rrc-wr.com from July 24 onwards and will be closed on August 22, at 11 pm. Interested candidates will have to apply before the deadline. The job will be on contract up to November 19, 2020. The contract will be renewed on a year-to-year basis, as per the official notice.

A total of 41 vacancies are offered under this notification. Candidates will be given 55 marks on the basis for their qualification, 30 marks for work experience and 15 marks for personality or intelligence test. The evaluation will consist of all three parameters combinedly constituting of 100 marks.

Railway Recruitment 2020: Eligibility requirements

Education: The applicant needs to have either a three-year diploma or a BSc or a four-year relevant degree in the related field. The candidate must have secured minimum marks of 60 per cent in a bachelor’s degree or diploma. For OBC candidates the cut-off is 55 and for SC, ST candidates it is 50 per cent.

Age: The age will be calculated as on July 22. The applicant should be between the age group of 18 to 33 years. For OBC category candidates the upper age is relaxed to 36 years. For those belonging to SC, ST candidates the upper age is 38 years.

Railway Recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rrc-wr.com or wr.indianrailways.gov.in

Step 2: Click on ‘news and recruitment’

Step 3: Click on ‘contractual JE’ link

Step 4: Click on online registration and the new registration

Step 5: Register using details, fill the form

Step 6: Make fee payment

Railway Recruitment 2020: Fee

The applicants need to pay a fee of Rs 500. For reserved category candidates, the fee was Rs 250.

Railway Recruitment 2020: Salary

Selected candidates will get salary up to Rs 30,00 for X class cities while for Y and Z class cities the salary will be Rs 27,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively. The candidate engaged on a contract basis shall be paid a daily allowance, when on tour as admissible, at the rate of Rs 500.

